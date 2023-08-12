7 things we learned from Bengals' preseason opener vs Packers
- Dax Hill the only starter to play
- Bengals have their starting right tackle
- Go off, Tycen Anderson!
- There were injuries, unfortunately.
- Who stood out in a good way?
- Who stood out in a bad way?
- Did either QB seize the day?
The Cincinnati Bengals' preseason has begun and the Stripes are 0-1. Their first opponent was the Green Bay Packers, who played their starters (or most of them) for two series before giving way to the backups.
As for the Bengals, they did not play their starters. Well, they didn't play all but one of their projected starters. Let's start there with the takeaways from the preseason opener.
Dax Hill the only projected starter to suit up and play
The only projected starter to take the field in pads and a helmet was Dax Hill. This isn't necessarily a surprise, as the 2022 first-round pick didn't start during his rookie season and needs as many reps as possible to get him prepared for life as a starter.
Fortunately, Hill looked good in the limited time we did get to see him. The Michigan product had a nice pass breakup in the first quarter when Jordan Love was targeting Christian Watson.
Hill's roster spot isn't in jeopardy so him starting isn't a bad thing. It gives him time to see what he can expect as a starting safety in the NFL and while this was only a preseason game, Hill looked pretty good. Let's hope that production carries over into the regular season.
Jonah Williams locks up starting RT job
With Hill being the only projected starter on either side of the ball to take the field, we can presume that Jonah Williams has officially won the starting right tackle job. The entire starting o-line in this game were made up of backups so despite Williams not playing right tackle before, he's shown the coaching staff enough to win the starting gig.
This isn't much of a surprise due to Williams' contract for the 2023 season but it wouldn't have been shocking if he had played a few reps in the opener due to the newness of the position. Clearly, Williams has done everything he needed to in training camp to lock down the job.