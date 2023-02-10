8 pending free agents in Super Bowl LVII that the Bengals would love on their roster
James Bradberry
The Bengals could have signed James Bradberry last offseason but opted not to add him to their secondary. The Eagles pounced on the opportunity and paid Bradberry a one-year deal worth $7.25 million. Now he's a free agent again and should be able to make a nice chunk of change.
While Bradberry probably isn't CB1 material anymore, he'd be a solid CB2 and could do wonders in the Bengals secondary. It's doubtful they look to sign him but if he holds up against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, teams will have their sights set on him in free agency.
Contract Projection: 2 years, $24 million ($12 million per year)
Orlando Brown Jr.
The Bengals need to make a major decision concerning their left tackle position and if they officially decide to swing for the fences, Orlando Brown Jr. would be the biggest move they could make at the position. Brown had an up-and-down season with the Chiefs and he won't come cheap but franchise left tackles never do.
Brown will have his hands full with the Eagles pass rush in the Super Bowl and can either majorly boost his stock or see it take a hit with his performance this Sunday night.