9 forgotten former Bengals who signed with new teams in 2023
By Glenn Adams
Marvin Jones
You can never go home again. At least, that is what they say. Well, someone forgot to tell former Bengals wideout Marvin Jones.
After leaving Cincinnati in 2016, Jones would play the next five seasons in Detroit. In 2021, he signed with Jacksonville, where he played for two seasons. And now, Jones has once again decided to call the Motor City home. Jones signed a one-year $3 million contract to return to Detroit.
Jones’ departure from Cincinnati hurt at the time. But, since the team drafted Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, all is forgiven.
The former and current Lions receiver spent four years in Cincinnati after being drafted in the second round. In three healthy seasons, he accumulated 134 receptions, 1,729 yards, and 15 touchdowns for the Bengals.
John Ross
One of the biggest draft disappointments for the Bengals was the speedy John Ross. Cincinnati took the former Washington Husky ninth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. While he showed promise, things never came together for the NFL combine’s 40-yard dash record holder.
Ross’ best season in Cincinnati came in his third year when he hauled in 28 receptions for 506 yards and three touchdowns. He totaled 51 catches on 123 targets, 733 yards, and ten touchdowns for the Bengals. Not exactly the career output one would hope for from a top-10 draft pick.
Ross signed with the Giants in 2021, where he caught 11 passes for 224 yards and one touchdown after missing the 2020 season due to an injury.
He will now try to resurrect his career in Kansas City, where he can potentially catch passes from the best quarterback in the league. Ironically, Ross was picked just one pick ahead of Patrick Mahomes in 2017.