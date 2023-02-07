9 potential right tackle options for the Bengals in 2023
For the second straight year, the Cincinnati Bengals find themselves in need of a right tackle. They might end up sticking with La'el Collins, who they acquired last offseason, but they can save money by cutting him. The question is will they pay a right tackle big bucks or go for a cheaper option?
Here are nine right tackle options for the Bengals in 2023.
Contract projections and grades courtesy of PFF
9. Tristan Wirfs
I debated not even including this one but with Tom Brady not returning to Tampa Bay, perhaps the Buccaneers would be more open to trading some of their key players. Tristan Wirfs is entering his fourth season and will also be eligible for his fifth-year option this off-season.
Wirfs was a first-round pick in 2020 and was fully healthy through the first two seasons of his career, He received excellent grades from PFF during his first two seasons and even despite missing four games in 2022, continued to show how solid he is. He notched grades of 83.8 (overall), 90.5 (pass blocking), and 64.7 (run blocking) indicating that he can do it all.
It wouldn't be cheap to acquire Wirfs from the rebuilding Bucs plus the Bengals aren't the kind of team to make splashy trades like this. Still, we can dream, right?