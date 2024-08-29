Adam Schefter offers bleak Ja'Marr Chase-Bengals contract negotiations update
The Cincinnati Bengals don't appear to be any closer to reaching an agreement on a new contract for Ja'Marr Chase. Adam Schefter appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday and dropped some not-so-great news for the Bengals regarding the Chase contract talks.
McAfee asked Schefter about Zac Taylor's previous comments where he said he was looking forward to having Chase back practicing. Schefter said that Taylor spoke too soon and that he believes Chase's camp did not like hearing the Bengals trying to dictate the narrative between the two sides.
"I think this was Ja'Marr Chase's way of saying, 'You're not the only one in charge here'. I have a say as well."
Adam Schefter gives insight on Bengals-Ja'Marr Chase situation
The Bengals host the New England Patriots in Week 1 and Schefter speculated on whether Chase would play in that game or not. He points out how Chase sat out an entire year of college football so it's not entirely out of the question for him to sit out until the Bengals give him what he wants.
"Ja'Marr Chase hasn't spoken publicly so we don't know what he's thinking," Schefter added but then discusses what he do know. One of those being "that contract talks been moving in slow motion". He also mentions how Joe Burrow got his deal done after three years but Schefter plays devil's advocate, noting that Chase has two years remaining on his deal, and then they can tag him.
"I think this is a complicated situation and if it weren't, it would have been solved by now," Schefter says. This is true of most contract situations but especially in the case of Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals. The former fifth overall pick wants to be paid like the superstar that he is and is clearly fine with not practicing until that happens.
With Ceedee Lamb getting his massive contract, Chase now can point to the type of money he wants to receive from Cincinnati and is clearly okay with waiting on it.
Chase showed up to practice late on Thursday wearing a t-shirt and shorts. Buckle up Bengals fans because this contract drama might only just be getting started.