AFC North Power Ranking after Week 11: Ravens Reign, Bengals Battling
By Glenn Adams
1) Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens are in the pole position in the standings and the division’s power rankings. This is the sixth consecutive week they find themselves in the top spot of the power rankings.
There is not much more that needs to be said about the Ravens. They are a Super Bowl contender that is playing well on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. With Kansas City losing to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, the Ravens are at the top of the conference and would be the number one playoff seed.
They are tied for the best point differential in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys. Their defense ranks first in yards per play and second in expected points contributed by a defense.
Baltimore’s Achilles heel would appear to be other AFC North teams. Two of their three losses were handed to them by the Browns and Steelers. Their 2023 season series with the Bengals and Browns is over. The Ravens went 2-0 against the Bengals and 1-1 against the Browns.
Baltimore’s last divisional game comes in the last week of the regular season versus the Steelers. Until then, the rest of the AFC North must rely on other teams to help with their Ravens problem. But the Bengals, Browns, and Steelers can’t count on that.
While the rest of the division looks up at Baltimore, the Ravens have bigger goals in mind than the AFC North title. We don’t know how things will turn out in the end, but for now, Baltimore continues to dominate the AFC North Power rankings.