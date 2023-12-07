AFC North Power Rankings after Week 13: Can Bengals get out of basement?
Ravens still at the top and Bengals still at the bottom
By Glenn Adams
1) Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were on a bye in Week 13. They only had to sit and observe, like Loki at the end of time. Spoiler Alert.
Maybe the Ravens were controlling some of what happened to their divisional rivals on Sunday. That would explain why the Steelers’ game kept getting delayed.
While the Ravens were holding on to the timeline that saw them as the AFC North Champions of the 2023 NFL season, the teams under them faltered like a pruned timeline. Except for the Cincinnati Bengals, that is.
However, Baltimore could not hold on to the top spot in the conference. The Dolphins now hold the top spot in the conference. Nevertheless, the Ravens maintain a comfortable lead over the rest of their division rivals. Their point differential is the third-best in the NFL. Their defense ranks first in points allowed this season.
Unless the NFL scriptwriters have a late-season plot twist planned, count on the Ravens maintaining their place in the AFC North hierarchy. This is the case for the standings and the AFC North Power rankings.
What remains on the table for the Bengals is a chance to catch a few teams ahead of them in the playoff race. They have remaining games against the Colts, Steelers, Chiefs, and Browns. Each of those teams is above Cincinnati in the playoff race.
Head-to-head victories against Kansas City and Indianapolis could be critical. Racking up conference wins is imperative. If this happens, the Bengals will rocket up the AFC North Power Rankings. It is not too late. We do not know how things will play out. Perhaps only Loki does.