AFC North Power Rankings after Week 4: Bengals are on the outside looking in
- Bengals still in the basement
- How does the rest of the division shape up?
By Glenn Adams
1) Baltimore Ravens
There is good news and bad news if you’re a Bengals fan. The good news is that the Browns lost. The bad news is that they lost to the Baltimore Ravens.
After falling to the second spot last week, Baltimore’s slide was abruptly halted as they found themselves back in the top slot.
The standings and rankings are not the only areas where the Ravens are flying higher than last week. Their point differential now ranks fifth after being ninth previously.
Lamar Jackson continued to prove that he is an underrated passer, completing 15 of 19 passes for 186 yards and throwing for two touchdowns. He finished the game versus the Browns with an excellent passer rating of 142.5. Jackson also rushed the ball nine times for 27 yards and two touchdowns.
The Ravens QB continues to boast the second-highest passing percentage in the NFL at 74.3%. He has thrown only one interception this season, while his division mates have multiple picks on their ledger.
The Ravens must have had a boost of confidence when learning they would be playing against a Day 3 rookie quarterback instead of Cleveland’s starter, Deshaun Watson.
Baltimore’s defense seized on the opportunity to welcome Thompson-Robinson to the NFL. They sacked the rookie four times and added eight quarterback hits for good measure.
Their defensive unit is one of the best in the NFL. They rank in the top 10 in rushing yards, passing yards, total yards, touchdowns, and points surrendered.
Their defense has yet to give up a rushing touchdown this season.
This Sunday, the Ravens have an excellent opportunity to take complete control of the division with a win against the Steelers. Baltimore should be heavy favorites to win this matchup.
Unfortunately, the way each of these teams is playing, expect the AFC North Power Rankings to resemble this order for a while. Hopefully, the Bengals can claw out of the hole they have dug for themselves in time to compete for the divisional title before Baltimore claims the King of the North crown for the 2023 season.