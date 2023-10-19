AFC North Power Rankings after Week 6: Bengals win, but so does everyone else
- Bengals still in the basement
- Who takes over the top spot?
By Glenn Adams
1) Baltimore Ravens (4-2)
Taking over the top spot for the third time this season are the Baltimore Ravens.
Baltimore’s defense is very much on par with Cleveland’s. The Ravens are sixth in the league in points allowed and second in total yards surrendered. They are third in rushing yards allowed.
They showed that defense travels even when it is across the pond as they beat the Tennessee Titans 26-16 in London. The Ravens got to quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis for six sacks and an additional 10 QB hits. Baltimore now leads the league in sacks with 24.
Offensively, through six games, the Ravens are 12th in points scored in the NFL. They are by far the best in that category in the division. The closest team to them is the Bengals, who rank 26th. Yes, the Steelers and Browns have only played five games. However, to match Baltimore's output, Pittsburgh and Cleveland must score 54 and 38 points, respectively.
The Ravens rank seventh in the NFL in point differential at +42. The Browns, Bengals, and Steelers are +18, -27, and -31, respectively, in that category.
It will be a battle of division leaders when the Ravens face the Lions in Detroit. Despite having a better record and playing at home, Dan Campbell’s squad is the underdog.
Unfortunately for Cincinnati fans, both AFC North teams ahead of them are road favorites in their Week 7 matchups. But this is the NFL, and not many people expected the Browns to beat the 49ers, proving anything can happen.
Despite their victory on Sunday, the Bengals find themselves in a very familiar position. They remain at the bottom of the standings and the AFC North Power Rankings.
The good news is they seem to be trending in the right direction on the field. Now that they are on their bye week, they have time to get healthier and clean up some of the recurring statistical issues that have plagued them this season.