AFC North Power Rankings after Week 8: Bengals move out of the cellar
- Hey, the Bengals aren't in last anymore!
- Ravens still at the top
By Glenn Adams
The AFC North is arguably the best division in the National Football League. Even after two of the four teams lost to non-division opponents over the weekend, the AFC North still owns three of the seven playoff spots heading into Week 9. The Ravens, Steelers, and Browns own the fourth, sixth, and seventh seeds, respectively.
Now, the Cincinnati Bengals have entered the chat. While the Steelers and Browns are in the playoff picture, the men in stripes share a 4-3 record with Cleveland and Pittsburgh.
However, the NFL standings are not representative of how the teams are playing. As a result, the AFC North Power Rankings after Week 8 look different than they have all season.
4) Pittsburgh Steelers
For the first time in the 2023 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves where they belong: At the bottom of the AFC North Power Rankings.
Another week, another Pittsburgh attempt to bring their offense online late in a game. For a moment, it appeared that the Steelers were on their way to another late-game offensive onslaught to grab a victory from the hands of defeat. Near the end of the third quarter, Mitch Trubisky, in for injured Kenny Pickett, found George Pickens for a 22-yard touchdown pass. However, that would be the end of their scoring output on the day, as they fell to Jacksonville, 20-10.
Pittsburgh’s offense continues to struggle, as they only managed 199 total yards. The combination of Pickett and Trubisky accounted for 136 yards passing, one touchdown, and one interception. Nevertheless, despite their most recent loss, the Steelers are still second in the division and sixth in the conference standings.
But the stats don’t lie. Through seven games, their offense ranks 31st in points scored. They rank 13th in points allowed this season but that puts them behind the rest of their division rivals. Their -34 point differential is, by far, the worst of the teams in playoff contention and the worst in the division.
It would be premature to count out a Mike Tomlin-led squad. However, some of their flaws are beginning to affect their on-field results. Pittsburgh is a team that has overcome its limitations to this point and it could be to the point where their defense is not good enough to make up for their offense.
We will see how quickly the Steelers can bounce back as they take on Tennessee on Thursday Night Football. So, for at least one evening, we will all be honorary Titans fans.
3) Cincinnati Bengals
After watching the Pittsburgh Steelers lose in the early window of the NFL on Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals entered the game against the San Francisco 49ers with an excellent opportunity to climb out of last place in the AFC North Power Rankings for the first time this season.
The Bengals did just that by completing the sweep of the NFC West teams with their victory over the 49ers, 31-17.
Joe Burrow looked healthy as he was back to shaking off defenders to extend plays.
Another great sign for the offense is that Burrow’s calf is healthy enough to run plays from under center. That part of the offense had been missing up to this point because of the star quarterback’s lower leg injury. That appears to be in the review mirror now.
Cincinnati is tied for the second-longest win streak in the NFL. We will see if that will continue next week as they take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.
For now, while Bengals fans can rejoice in the bask of not being at the bottom of the AFC North Power Rankings for the first time this season, Burrow and the rest of the squad have their eyes firmly set on another prize.
2) Cleveland Browns
Cincinnati fans got more good news on Sunday as the Cleveland Browns lost to the Seattle Seahawks, 24-20. Nevertheless, the Browns are back in second place in back-to-back weeks.
Cleveland put up a good fight against a good Seattle team. However, after taking a 20-17 point lead into the third quarter, their offense couldn’t find a way to put up any more points and their defense couldn’t prevent a last-minute touchdown pass with 38 seconds left on the clock.
The primary reason they remain ahead of the Queen City Cats is the Browns own a 24-3 Week 1 victory over the Bengals. Another factor working in their favor for the time being is that they own the seventh seed in the playoff picture. Also, Cleveland owns this division’s second-best point differential.
Now the Browns get to take on the 1-7 Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland will be a big favorite. They are hosting a West Coast team for a 1:00 game. Hopefully, the Cardinals can pull off a major upset over the Elves, even though it seems highly unlikely that will happen.
1) Baltimore Ravens
Once again, perched atop the AFC North Power Rankings are the Baltimore Ravens. The team from Charm City keeps winning, making it tough for the AFC North rivals to catch up. They flew away with another victory as they beat the Cardinals 31-24.
The Ravens are second in the NFL in point differential. They rank first in the NFL for points allowed among the teams that have played eight games this season. Their offense is clicking, scoring over 30 points in consecutive games.
Once more, their division rivals must hope another team can slow Baltimore’s momentum. The Ravens take on the Seahawks on Sunday and hopefully, Seattle can beat an AFC North team in consecutive weeks. After that, Cleveland and Cincinnati will have their opportunity to loosen Baltimore’s grip on the AFC North when they get their crack at the Ravens in Weeks 10 and 11.
Baltimore is tied for first place in the conference. Through what is traditionally the halfway point of the NFL season, they are fighting for the first-round bye with Kansas City, Miami, and Jacksonville.
Unfortunately, due to their slow start, the Bengals need some help to catch up with the other teams at the top of the conference. They remain 0-2 in the division and 0-3 in the conference. However, the arrow is headed up on their season. Hopefully, the AFC North Power Rankings will be turned on their heads in a few weeks.