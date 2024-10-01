AFC North Power Rankings: Bengals, Ravens make moves in Week 4
By Glenn Adams
Last week's AFC North Power Rankings saw the Pittsburgh Steelers take the top spot and the Cincinnati Bengals fall to the bottom. A lot can happen in a week, though, and after Week 4, there is some movement in the rankings. Let's get into it.
4. Cleveland Browns (1-3)
The Cleveland Browns fall from third to fourth place in this week’s rankings after losing to the Los Vegas Raiders, replacing the Bengals at the bottom.
Cleveland had a 10-0 lead at the end of the first quarter against Las Vegas. However, they did not hold on to their advantage and ended up losing, 20-16. Neither team could manage much offense, but the Raiders outclassed the Browns.
The “Elves” only had 241 total yards, passing for 149 and rushing for 92. On defense, they gave up 153 total rushing yards, which has Cleveland fans wondering about the consistency of their defensive line.
The Browns have the worst point differential in the division at -21. Their 66 points scored are the fewest among their AFC North brethren. And now they have the division’s longest losing streak with two. Those two losses are to the 1-3 New York Giants and the now 2-2 Raiders.
Things are not going to get easier for the Browns. Next, they have to face the Washington Commanders, who are on a roll with a three-game winning streak. The Commanders destroyed the Arizona Cardinals 42-14 and could potentially have a similar showing against the Browns in Cleveland.
3. Cincinnati Bengals (1-3)
The Bengals move up one spot this week after falling to last place in last week's power rankings. They got their first win of the season against the Carolina Panthers, 34-24.
The Bengals’ offense looks formidable after scoring over 30 points for the second consecutive week. The defense, however, continues to struggle. Lou Anarumo’s unit continues to allow explosive plays. They allowed a running back to go over 100 yards rushing for the second time this season. It would have been the third time, but Isaiah Pacheco fell ten yards shy of the mark in Week 2.
Cincinnati’s defense did enough to limit the Panthers to 24 points. A goal-line stand in the first quarter from the embattled group played a crucial role in limiting Carolina to that score.
The Bengals’ point differential is -2. Their 102 points are the second-most in the division and third-most in the conference. However, the defense has surrendered the most points in the division and the second-most in the AFC.
Next week, Cincinnati gets to play the Ravens with an opportunity to move into second place in the division and the power rankings.
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1)
In one of the most surprising outcomes of the weekend, the Steelers lost to the Indianapolis Colts, 27-24. Pittsburgh’s defense held opponents to 13 points or fewer over the first three weeks of the season. On Sunday, they encountered a buzz-saw Colts offense that posted 27 points.
Still, the Steelers have allowed the second-fewest points in the AFC. However, their 75 points scored fall well short of Cincinnati’s 102 and Baltimore’s 106. Adding injury to insult is the Steelers' offensive line continues to be decimated. Their starting guard, James Daniels, tore his Achilles on Sunday and is now out for the season.
The Steelers projected rookie Troy Fautanu to be a starter at tackle. He is out for the year with a dislocated kneecap. Starting guard Isaac Seumalo is on injured reserve but should return to action soon.
The Steelers fall one place in this week’s power rankings after their loss. But, they can reclaim the top spot next week with a win over the Dallas Cowboys coupled with a Ravens loss to the Bengals.
1. Baltimore Ravens (2-2)
The Ravens take the top spot in this week’s AFC North Power Rankings. They dismantled the Buffalo Bills and NFL darling quarterback Josh Allen, 35-10.
Lamar Jackson was efficient, completing 13 of 18 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns. However, the offensive stars for Baltimore were running backs Derrick Henry and Justice Hill. Henry rushed for 199 yards and averaged 8.3 yards per carry. Hill led the Ravens, catching six passes for 78 yards. Henry and Hill were the recipients of Jackson’s two touchdown passes.
Heading into the game against the Ravens, the Bills averaged 37 points per game. Baltimore held Buffalo to a season-low ten points. The Ravens' 102 points scored are the most in the division and second-most in the AFC behind Buffalo.
The Ravens are behind the Steelers in the standings. The Ravens also have a worse point differential, albeit by only three points. However, if the Ravens and Steelers played next week, Baltimore would be the favorite, as they just appear to be a more dangerous team at this point in time.
Next up for the Ravens is a critical matchup against the Bengals. It is the first game between AFC North teams this season.