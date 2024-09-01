AFC North power rankings heading into Week 1: Bengals leapfrog two teams
By Jason Reed
The preseason is in the books and the regular season is right around the corner. After a year that was slowed down by injuries, the Cincinnati Bengals are looking to re-establish themselves as one of the marquee Super Bowl contenders in the NFL.
Unfortunately, the Bengals' road to the Super Bowl is a bit tougher than most teams as they play in arguably the best division in the league. The AFC North is loaded with talent and is one of the toughest divisions in the league to figure out before the season.
A lot can happen and change over the course of the regular season but as we head into Week 1, here is how the teams in the AFC North shake out.
4. Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin is really good at coaching the Pittsburgh Steelers up to be a winning team in the regular season but the rubber is starting to meet the road with him and the organization. As much as Tomlin has elevated the Steelers in the regular season, Pittsburgh has not won a playoff game going all the way back to 2016.
It does not seem very likely that the Steelers will win a playoff game competing in one of the best divisions in the sport in 2024. Russell Wilson is leading the charge under center and if he slips up, the Steelers have Justin Fields to try and pick up the pieces.
The offensive weapons simply are not good enough regardless of how talented the Steelers are on the defensive side of the ball. Pittsburgh will likely still be "in the hunt" come December (because they always are) but they are definitively the worst team in the AFC North heading into 2024.
3. Cleveland Browns
It feels like there might be a big regression coming the Cleveland Browns' way after making the playoffs last year. First of all, as big of a name as he is Deshaun Watson simply has not been a good quarterback for five years. Maybe it is time for Browns fans to admit the ship has sailed and the Watson trade was a disaster.
The overall defensive numbers were great for Cleveland last year but they may have been flawed. The Browns beat up on quite a few bad quarterbacks and saw a completely different defense on the road vs. at home.
Nick Chubb will eventually come back and it is impossible to know what version of him is going to show up after injury. Amari Cooper is one year older and Jerry Jeudy is a first-round pick who hasn't accomplished anything in the league.
Cleveland should be considered the third-best team in the AFC North heading into the season but it would not be all that surprising if they finish last.
2. Cincinnati Bengals
The Ja'Marr Chase contract situation is less than ideal and the hope is that it can be resolved before the season begins. The Bengals are a much different team without Chase, even if Joe Burrow is returning.
As long as everything goes as planned then the Bengals will be in the playoff picture and will be competing for the AFC North title. However, there are reasons to be concerned heading into the season.
Burrow's long-term health with his wrist is a little worrisome and the drama caused by the Chase and Tee Higgins contract situations could cause dysfunction on the sidelines. But with a defense that is still very talented and a run game that should be better than a year ago, the Bengals have a chance to win it all with Burrow back under center.
1. Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have to be considered the top dogs in the AFC North after being the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season. Not enough happened in the preseason or offseason for them to slip at all in the rankings.
Say what you will about any postseason struggles the Ravens have but the fact remains they are an elite regular-season team when Lamar Jackson is healthy. After all, Jackson is 58-19 as a starting quarterback in the NFL who has never lost more than five games in a single season.
Even though he is past his prime, the addition of Derrick Henry is only going to make Baltimore's offense harder to solve. The Ravens are the rightful top team in the AFC North, but they are not unbeatable.