AFC North wide receiver units ranked from worst to best in 2023
The AFC North is built up of hard-nosed football from four teams that do not like each other. The Cincinnati Bengals have walked away with a division title over the last two consecutive seasons but the Browns, Steelers, and Ravens will look to change that.
While the AFC North is won on the defensive side of the ball, one thing remains true, there are still plenty of playmakers in the division. The quarterback play is one of the best in the NFL led by Burrow, Jackson, and Watson, and the wide receiver units have also begun to take shape.
*top 6 receivers on the depth chart are listed for each unit.
*Player personnel courtesy of Pro Football Reference
4. Baltimore Ravens
WR Unit: Odell Beckham Jr, Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II
The Baltimore Ravens have drastically improved their WR unit from last year, but it is still the weakest of the four in the AFC North. Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't played in over a year and will be coming off his second torn ACL.
Zay Flowers was the most significant and high-upside player they added to the core. Flowers coming out of Boston College is one of the best prospects at the position, and he should be able to add the playmaking ability and speed of Lamar Jackson. Duvernay, Bateman, and Proche were all pieces last season and this will be a big year for Bateman to take a step forward if he can stay healthy.
The Ravens have looked at Bateman to become the number-one go-to guy, but injuries have taken a toll on him early in his career. Now, with Beckham Jr, Flowers, and Agholor, Rashod Bateman may see some fewer targets but a lot more space and room to work with.