Analyst blasts Joe Burrow for his comments about Chiefs
The Bengals QB said Cincinnati is "built to beat" Kansas City.
Joe Burrow's recent comments about how the Cincinnati Bengas are built to beat the Kansas City Chiefs didn't sit well with Fox Sports analyst Chris Broussard, who called out Burrow during a recent appearance on "First Things First."
Broussard pointed to Burrow's recent injury history, and the fact that the Chiefs have won the past two Super Bowls, while responding to Cincinnati's star quarterback.
"Burrow should concentrate on staying healthy," Broussard said. "Two of his four years, injuries have really been a problem. . . . It's his personality. All that, the swagger. But, come on. He needs to concentrate on being healthy, not on talking trash."
It's easy to understand where Broussard is coming from. After all, the Chiefs have won three of the past five Super Bowls, while the Bengals are still searching for the first in franchise history, so it seems like Burrow should be focusing on his own team rather than the Chiefs.
But at the same time, it's tough not to appreciate the confidence and "swagger," as Broussard put it, that Burrow operates with. It's part of what makes him so great and has helped him become the player that he is.
What did Burrow say about Kansas City?
During a recent appearance on the "New Heights" podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce, Burrow expressed some major confidence when it comes to Cincinnati's ability to take down Kansas City.
"We both work really hard at what we do. They got great players, we've got great players," Burrow said. "I think we match up pretty well with them. We're kind of built to beat them... Both teams have big time players on defense, big time defensive lines, so it makes for great matchups."
In fairness, Burrow also previously acknowledged that the Bengals are still looking up at the Chiefs, even if he feels confident in their ability to beat them.
"They're the gold standard right now," Burrow said of the Chiefs. "They've been to what, six straight AFC championships and four of the last [five] Super Bowls? So that's where we want to be."
Luckily for Burrow, he'll get the opportunity to back up his talk next season, as Cincinnati is slated to play a game in Kansas City. When the schedule is officially released, that will be a game that Broussard -- and NFL fans from all over -- should have circled on the calendar.