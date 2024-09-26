Andy Dalton sends clear message to Bengals ahead of pivotal Week 4 matchup
Despite Cincinnati's 0-3 start to the 2024 NFL season, Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton is making it clear that he and the Panthers don't plan to overlook the Bengals or take them lightly just because of their slow start. Dalton is quite familiar with the Bengals organization after spending the first nine seasons of his career in the black and orange.
Dalton doesn't plan to overlook Bengals despite 0-3 record
“It’s a great team,” Dalton said about Cincinnati. “Their record doesn’t show exactly who they are. Everybody knows what types of players they have over there and the success that they’ve had. So, you can’t take them lightly.”
Dalton is wise not to overlook the Bengals, as they should be supremely motivated heading into the game against Carolina. After all, only one team in NFL history has made the playoffs after a 0-4 start to the season. So, if the Bengals want to keep their already slim playoff hopes alive, they have to beat the Panthers.
The fact that the contest comes against a familiar face in Dalton, who is the franchise's all-time leader in touchdown passes, adds an extra layer of intriguing to an already-important game. After years of trying to lead the Bengals to the playoffs, Dalton could effectively end their postseason hopes this year with a victory.
Dalton has previous experience beating the Bengals too, as he has played against them three times previously and holds a 2-1 record in those contests. Now, he's excited about another opportunity to do battle against them.
“When you see Cincy on the schedule — I’ve had it every year except last year," Dalton said. "So, it’s always fun to get the opportunity to go up against them.”
In his first start of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend, Dalton threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns, and his production was a major factor in Carolina's win. Cincinnati's defense will have to limit his production in Week 4 if the Bengals hope to walk away with a win. If they're unable to do so, it might be time to start having some uncomfortable conversations about head coach Zac Taylor and his future with the franchise.