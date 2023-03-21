Bears make sense as a landing spot for Jonah Williams if Bengals trade him
The Cincinnati Bengals' hopeful plan for their offensive line in 2023 after acquiring Orlando Brown didn't last long as Jonah Williams requested a trade not even two days after the move was made. Williams clearly didn't like the idea of moving to right tackle and that's unfortunately where the Bengals want him to play in 2023.
Now just because Williams wants a trade doesn't mean he'll get his way. He's set to make $12.6 million in 2022 and that might complicate a potential trade for him. He also wasn't great in 2022, allowing 12 sacks, which led the league. Williams has been injury-prone throughout his career too, which is another risk for whichever team might want to trade for him.
There is a team that has some draft capital and money to make a potential Williams trade happen. That team is the Chicago Bears who need to desperately upgrade their offensive line in 2023. Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report listed the Bears as the best fit for Williams if a trade were to happen.
"Last year, the Chicago Bears took a flier on offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, whom the Las Vegas Raiders selected in the first round of the 2021 draft and then waived last August. They didn't have to give up draft capital for him, though general manager Ryan Poles should offer a third- or fourth-round pick to Cincinnati for Williams, who's also a former first-rounder (2019) with 42 starts on his resume."- Maurice Moton
Moton does mention that maybe the Bears could play Williams at right tackle but that doesn't make sense since that's the reason he's upset with Cincinnati. He clearly wants to play on the left side.
Bears could be a good fit for Jonah Williams
The Bears are going to work this offseason to make sure that Justin Fields has what he needs to be a better quarterback moving forward. Adding Williams to man the left side of their o-line would improve the unit and Fields is a mobile enough quarterback that he'd be able to escape more of the sacks that Williams allowed.
Again, the Bengals might decide not to trade Williams because if they do, their right tackle situation isn't great.
If Cincinnati trades Williams, they're left with Jackson Carman, La'el Collins, Cody Ford, or a potential draft pick as their starting right tackle in 2023. That's why I don't think they'd ship him off unless the package was just right.