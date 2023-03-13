Bengals 2023 Free Agent Tracker: Every move Cincinnati has made
The Cincinnati Bengals made a huge splash in free agency the past two years and it's paid off. The team has been so close to winning a Super Bowl in each of the last two seasons and they'll likely make some moves to remain as top-tier contenders.
Last offseason, right out of the gate, the Bengals signed Alex Cappa and then Ted Karras a few hours later. That was in the hopes of majorly improving their offensive line.
Bengals free agency tracker 2023
The Bengals re-signed Germaine Pratt to a three-year deal worth $21 million. This was a move that fans weren't sure was possible but props to the organization for getting it done and locking in their top linebacker for three more years.
Vonn Bell is signing with the Panthers, per Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. The news is a brutal blow to the Bengals, who will now be without their two starting safeties from 2022.
Speaking of starting safeties, Jessie Bates is signing with the Falcons, per Ian Rapoport. He'll be earning a four-year deal and will get paid $23 million in 2023.
Bengals free agents 2023
The Bengals had 15 players hitting unrestricted free agency when legal tampering kicked off on Monday, March 13.
Unrestricted Free Agents
- Brandon Allen
- Eli Apple
- Jessie Bates (Signed with Atlanta)
- Vonn Bell (Signed with Carolina)
- Tre Flowers
- Clark Harris
- Hayden Hurst
- Chris Lammons
- Samaje Perine
- Germaine Pratt (Re-signed with Cincinnati)
- Drew Sample
- Max Scharping
- Trent Taylor
- Michael Thomas
- Trayveon Williams