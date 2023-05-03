Bengals 2023 schedule: Everything you need to know
Now that the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, Cincinnati Bengals fans can turn their attention toward the next phase of the NFL offseason: The regular-season schedule release.
When will the Bengals face their division rivals? When do they head to Arrowhead Stadium for a rematch with the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs? When will the Bills roll into Paycor Stadium to try and extract revenge on Cincinnati?
We're all eagerly awaiting the answer to these questions. Let's get to some of the basics.
When does the 2023 Bengals schedule release?
While it hasn't officially been announced yet, the rumor buzzing over draft weekend was that the regular-season schedule would drop on May 11th. This has been roughly the same time that the schedule announcement has come the past two years so it's not unusual to see it scheduled for around this time.
Who do the Bengals play in 2023?
Cincinnati has a pretty manageable schedule in 2023, though they will play the first-place AFC teams and the winner of the NFC North in 2022.
Bengals 2023 home opponents:
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills
- Cleveland Browns
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Los Angeles Rams
- Minnesota Vikings
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Seattle Seahawks
Bengals 2023 away opponents:
- Arizona Cardinals
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cleveland Browns
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Tennessee Titans
How are the Bengals opponents determined?
Since Cincinnati finished the 2022 season in first place in the AFC North, they'll then face the other first-place teams in the AFC. This year, they face every team in the AFC South, every team in the NFC West, and then the winner of the NFC North for the extra game. They'll also square off with their division rivals two times a piece and, as noted, the first-place teams in the AFC East (Bills) and AFC West (Chiefs).