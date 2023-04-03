Bengals 2023 schedule: Full list of 2023-24 opponents
The Cincinnati Bengals narrowly missed out on participating in back-to-back Super Bowls but make no mistake -- The 2022 season was a success. Many felt that the Bengals' run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season was a fluke but the team proved that it was not.
The Bengals had a gauntlet of a schedule in 2022 and they'll face a first-place schedule once again in 2023. Who does the reigning AFC North champs square off against in 2023?
Bengals 2023 opponents
AFC North opponents (two games against each):
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
Bengals 2023 home opponents:
- Buffalo Bills
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Los Angeles Rams
- Minnesota Vikings
- Seattle Seahawks
Bengals 2023 away opponents:
- Arizona Cardinals
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- San Francisco 49ers
- Tennessee Titans
How is the Bengals 2023 opponents determined?
The Bengals finished first in their respective division so they'll face the first-place teams from the AFC as well as the entire AFC South, NFC West, and the first-place finisher from the NFC North, which in this case is the Vikings.
The 17-game schedule began in 2021 and the AFC received an extra home game that year and then the NFC received an extra home game in 2022. That means since it's an odd-numbered year, the AFC gets the extra game.
When is the Bengals 2023 schedule released?
We don't know when the NFL will announce the schedules for the 2023 season but it's usually sometime in early-to-mid May. The past two years the announcement has come on May 12 so expect this year's announcement to come somewhere around that time frame.