Bengals 2024 training camp schedule: Full list of dates, joint practices
Training camp is upon us. After missing out on the playoffs last season, the Cincinnati Bengals will look to bounce back and rejoin the contender conversation in a competitive conference, and that starts at camp. There will be no shortage of storylines for Bengals fans to pay attention to, including several intriguing position battles, as well as the health of star quarterback Joe Burrow, who suffered a season-ending wrist injury in 2023.
The Bengals will hold several practices that are open to the public throughout training camp, while some others will require a ticket. The team will also hold a pair of joint practices with other NFL teams. Below you'll find Cincinnati's full training camp schedule, along with information regarding the joint sessions.
Bengals full 2024 training camp schedule
WEDNESDAY, JULY 24 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only; Ticket Required)
--Gates open at 1:15 p.m.
--Practice from 2:15-3:55 p.m.
THURSDAY, JULY 25 (Club Members Only; Ticket Required)
--Gates open at 1:15 p.m.
--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.
FRIDAY, JULY 26 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only; Ticket Required)
--Gates open at 1:15 p.m.
--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.
SUNDAY, JULY 28 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only; Ticket Required)
--Gates open at 5 p.m.
--Practice from 6-8 p.m.
MONDAY, JULY 29
--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.
TUESDAY, JULY 30
--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUG. 1
--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 2
--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.
SUNDAY, AUG. 4
--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.
MONDAY, AUG. 5
--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 7
--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUG. 8
--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.
MONDAY, AUG. 12
--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.
TUESDAY, AUG. 13
--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.
TUESDAY, AUG. 20 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only; Ticket Required) *
--Gates open at 1:15 p.m.
--Practice from 2:15-4:30 p.m.
--* Joint practice with Indianapolis
Joint practices
The Bengals announced that they will be holding joint practices with two other NFL teams this offseason -- the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears. Both sets of joint practices will take place in August ahead of preseason games against the Bears and Colts, respectively.
The joint practice with the Bears will take place at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., on Thursday, Aug. 15, while the joint practice with the Colts will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Joint practices provide an opportunity for teams to measure themselves against other squads during a latter portion of the offseason, so they can be beneficial, even if what was learned about the opponents doesn't carry over into the regular season -- the Bengals aren't scheduled to play the Colts or Bears during the season.