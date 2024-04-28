Bengals 2024 UDFA tracker: Which undrafted free agents signed with Cincinnati?
The Cincinnati Bengals have reason to feel good about the 2024 NFL Draft as the team made 10 solid selections at various areas of need. The Bengals selected offensive tackle Amarius Mims from the University of Georgia with their top pick in the first round, and defensive tackle Kris Jenkins from the University of Michigan in the second.
Overall, the team placed an emphasis on getting deeper in the trenches, as half of their picks were spent on linemen on both sides of the ball. They also added a pair of tight ends, a wide receiver and two secondary players. With five picks spent on offensive players and five spent on defenders, the Bengals prioritized both ends of the ball evenly.
It was a solid haul for Cincinnati, but just because the draft is over doesn't mean that the Bengals are done adding young talent to the roster. Once the draft ends, teams begin the process of signing undrafted free agents. These are players with potential NFL-level talent who didn't get drafted for one reason or another.
Bengals undrafted free agents
The Bengals have already been busy adding undrafted free agents to the roster. Here's a look at the ones they've added so far.
Indiana LB Aaron Casey (via Aaron Wilson)
Texas Tech P Austin McNamara (via Texas Tech)
Wisconsin-Platteville ED Justin Blazek (via Ryan Fowler)
Wisconsin LB Maema Njongmeta (via Justin Melo)
Southern Illinois S P.J. Jules (via Aaron Wilson)
Cortland WR Cole Burgess (via Cortland)
Oklahoma State RB Elijah Collins (via Ryan Fowler)
Indiana State TE Cam Grandy (via Indiana State)
Northern Illinois QB Rocky Lombardi (via Northern Illinois)
Tulane S Lance Robinson (via Tulane)
Miami (OH) S Michael Dowell (via Miami)
Louisville OL Eric Miller (via Louisville)