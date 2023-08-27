Bengals 53-man roster prediction after preseason Week 3
It's the final countdown...
The preseason has come to an end for the Cincinnati Bengals and while they didn't win any of their preseason games, that doesn't matter. The important thing is that the team stays as healthy as possible and figures out who they want to carry on their 53-man roster this year.
With roster cuts set to take place on Tuesday, let's try our best guess at figuring out who will make the Bengals' 53-man roster. Here was last week's prediction, for what it's worth.
Bengals 53-man roster prediction
Quarterback (2): Joe Burrow, Jake Browning
Browning has won the QB2 job so this is what the position will look like.
Running Backs (4): Joe Mixon, Chase Brown, Trayveon Williams, Chris Evans
I don't love the idea of keeping four running backs but that seems to be the consensus. Williams' injury paved the way for Evans to make a solid impression and he'll land on the final 53.
Wide Receiver (7): Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Trenton Irwin, Charlie Jones, Andrei Iosivas, Stanley Morgan Jr.
I'm sticking with my original prediction that the Bengals keep seven receivers. I wouldn't be surprised if they only go with six and leave Morgan off but he's such an important piece on special teams that I predict he makes the cut.
Tight End (3): Irv Smith Jr., Drew Sample, Tanner Hudson
Mitchell Wilcox was originally my pick as the TE3 but Hudson had a nice preseason and has done eonugh to deserve a spot. Wilcox could land on the practice squad.
Offensive Line (9): Orlando Brown Jr., Cordell Volson, Ted Karras, Alex Cappa, Jonah Williams, Jackson Carman, Max Scharping, D'Ante Smith, Cody Ford
The five starters are locked in so now we have to figure out who makes it as depth. La'el Collins is on the PUP list so he's not included here. I went with Carman, Ford, Scharping, and Smith as those depth options. Ford could be left off if the team opts to go with Hakeem Adeniji instead but Adeniji didn't do much to prove he was worthy of making the team.
Defensive Line (10): Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, B.J. Hill, D.J. Reader, Zach Carter, Joseph Ossai, Josh Tupou, Myles Murphy, Cam Sample, Jay Tufele
This is the hardest position group to lock down because so many players deserved a spot on the roster. Raymond Johnson is a tough name to leave off but I went with the safe choices.
Linebackers (5): Logan Wilson, Germaine Pratt, Joe Bachie, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Markus Bailey
This seems pretty easy to lock down. Maybe they only include four linebackers and then it's either Bachie or Bailey who gets left off but I don't see that happening.
Cornerbacks (6): Chidobe Awuzie, Cam Taylor-Britt, Mike Hilton, Jalen Davis, D.J. Turner, D.J. Ivey
Turner making the roster was never in doubt. Davis has been a solid depth piece when called upon and Ivey might have had some turbulent plays but for the most part has made a positive impression.
Safety (4): Dax Hill, Nick Scott, Jordan Battle, Tycen Anderson
Originally, I had been rolling with five safeties but I had to bump Michael Thomas off the roster in order to keep four running backs. Anderson had that impressive preseason opener, which is enough to land him the final safety spot here.
Special Teams (3): Evan McPherson, Brad Robbins, Cal Adomitis
Not much to discuss here. The only somewhat competition we had with these special teams positions were at punter and that was never really a true competition. This is the group we'll see unless injuries occur between now and the start of the season.