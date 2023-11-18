Bengals AFC North odds take a massive hit after Joe Burrow injury news
The Cincinnati Bengals were going to have a tough path to winning the AFC North even with Joe Burrow at the helm but their odds have taken a massive hit now that he'll be lost for the season.
Prior to Zac Taylor announcing that Burrow would be missing the rest of the season, the Bengals were at +1700 odds to win the AFC North. They were in a tough spot due to their 5-5 record and the Baltimore Ravens getting ahead by three wins with an 8-3 record.
Now that the Bengals are 5-5 and won't have Joe Burrow the rest of the way, their odds have taken a gigantic hit. Meanwhile, the Ravens continue to trend favorably toward winning the division for the first time since 2019.
Bengals odds to win the AFC North take a major hit
This isn't a surprise. Any time a team loses its starting quarterback, it's going to be hard for them to stay in the contender category. The Browns also lost their starting quarterback just days before Cincinnati did but their defense is playing at an elite level, which is probably why their odds are much better than Cincy's.
At this point, the best bet for the Bengals moving forward is to try and get a high draft pick and benefit from playing a last-place schedule in 2024. They'll be losing some key contributors this offseason so they have to make the draft count.
This is a tough blow for the Cincinnati Bengals but the hope moving forward is that Joe Burrow has a speedy recovery and is ready to ball out in 2024.