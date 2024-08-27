Bengals Day 3 pick has perfect chance to shine after latest depth chart rumblings
By Mike Luciano
The Cincinnati Bengals may have used a third-round pick on Jermaine Burton after he impressed scouts during his last year at Alabama, but the latest reports from those close to the team make it appear as though the standout youngster will spend most of his rookie year glued to the bench.
Even with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins both embroiled in nasty contract disputes and Tyler Boyd linking back up with former OC Brian Callahan in Tennessee, the No. 3 wide receiver spot is wide open. At least, it appears to be. The Bengals seem to have picked a favorite in this race.
Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic hinted that former sixth-round pick and Princeton star Andrei Iosivas will start the season as the No. 3 wide receiver next to Chase and Higgins while also warning that Burton is unlikely to see a significant role in the offense as a rookie.
Iosivas has a very interesting physical toolbox, but he needed to show he can win against NFL athletes. After flashing last year with Jake Browning, a full year of Joe Burrow could be exactly what Iosivas needs to become a consistent contributor in this offense.
Andrei Iosivas ready to dominate for Bengals as WR3
Burton came to the NFL with some character concerns. Between his on-field incident with a woman and the fact he has reportedly irritated the coaching staffs of Alabama and Georgia, Burton's talent on the field has never been the question surrounding him.
With excellent route-running and great speed, Burton has the tools needed to become a quality No. 3 wide receiver. However, Iosivas is also a premier athlete with great verticality along with his familiarity with the coaching staff. The Princeton product was a steal in the sixth round last year.
Iosivas, a former track star, is a legitimate 6-3 with 4.4 speed and the ability to make contested catches with ease. While not a prototypical slot player, anyone with his speed and verticality could be a success with Burrow at the sticks.
Iosivas will also need to fend off Jones and tight end/wide receiver hybrid Mike Gesicki for snaps this season. No matter what happens with Chase and Higgins, it seems like Cincinnati picked Iosivas with the expectation that he would spend a year on ice before becoming a contributor in his second season.