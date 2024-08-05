Ja'Marr Chase's absence paving the way for Andrei Iosivas to make a statement at Bengals camp
Abence begets opportunity, and while star wide receiver Ja'marr Chase has physically been at training camp with his teammates in Cincinnati, he hasn't actually practiced. So, his absence has led to increased on-field opportunity for other players, like second-year receiver Andrei Iosivas.
Iosivas having an excellent camp in Chase's stead
Iosivas has been having an excellent training camp for the Bengals, and he's even been running some routes as the team's top target in Chase's stead. No, Chase isn't in danger of losing his job to Iosivas. It will be there for him whenever he's ready to return. But, Iosivas has been able to use the increased opportunity to make a statement, and show that he's ready to play a major role for the team in 2024.
The Athletic's Paul Dehner recently labeled Iosivas as Cincinnati's "offensive star of camp." That's high praise from a plugged-in source. According to Dehner, Bengals receivers coach Troy Walters also recently referred to Iosivas as the team's third-best receiver (behind Chase and Tee Higgins).
Iosivas also earned some major praise from Joe Burrow, whose opinion carries a lot of weight in Cincinnati.
"Andrei's going to have a big year," Burrow said of Iosivas. "I'm really excited about how he's coming along. Wherever he ends up playing, whether it's outside or inside, he's able to do it all."
Iosivas is in the mix for the third starting wide receiver spot in Cincinnati behind Chase and Higgins, and after a couple weeks of camp he appears to be in pole position. Other contenders for the position include Charlie Jones, Trenton Irwin, who started seven games for the team in 2023, and rookie receiver Jermaine Burton, who has been highly hyped since Cincinnati selected him in the third round of the '24 draft.
But, it has mainly been Iosivas turning heads in Chase's absence early in camp.
Chase's absence has given Iosivas added opportunity to show his stuff, and he's been turning heads. If he can continue to impress throughout camp and preseason play, he should have a real opportunity to secure a starting spot heading into the season.