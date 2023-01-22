Bengals vs. Bills Final Injury Report: Offensive line injuries galore
The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing for their highly-anticipated meeting with the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Sunday. Unfortunately, they'll take on their AFC opponents with a shorthanded roster.
The Bengals will be down three starting offensive linemen when they travel to Buffalo this weekend. Right guard Alex Cappa and left tackle Jonah Williams have each been ruled out for Sunday's game on the final injury report.
Cappa will miss his second consecutive game with a calf injury as former Houston Texans draft pick Max Scharping will, once again, start at right guard in his place.
As for Williams, he suffered a knee injury in last week's win over the Baltimore Ravens and did not practice this week. He will be replaced in the starting lineup by Jackson Carman who filled in for Williams after he was injured last week.
Joining Scharping and Carman in the starting lineup is Hakeem Adeniji, who has already been starting at right tackle in place of the injured La'el Collins. This Bengals' offensive line will be severely shorthanded on Sunday.
Cornerback Tre Flowers is also listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury after failing to practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Flowers did return to practice in a limited capacity on Friday, but it still seems unlikely that he'll be able to play.
The Bills have two players with injury designations entering Sunday's game, and they both play on the defensive line. Nose tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and defensive end DaQuan Jones (calf) are questionable after they were limited participants in practice this week.
The expectation is that both will play, which means the Bills should have a mostly healthy roster for this game.
Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report
- OG Alex Cappa - OUT
- OT Jonah Williams - OUT
- CB Tre Flowers - Doubtful
Buffalo Bills Injury Report
- NT Jordan Phillips - Questionable
- DE DaQuan Jones - Questionable