Bengals vs. Ravens Final Injury Report: Alex Cappa, Lamar Jackson OUT
The Cincinnati Bengals have a relatively clean injury slate ahead of their Wild Card Round playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Only one player has been given an injury designation for Sunday's game, that being starting right guard Alex Cappa. Cappa suffered an ankle injury in the team's Week 18 win over the Bengals and was never expected to be able to play this week.
The 27-year-old guard did not practice at all this week and will miss at least one game due to injury. Former Houston Texans second-round pick Max Scharping is expected to start in his place.
Scharping has appeared in 14 games for the Bengals this season, although he's only played offensive snaps in three of them. One of those games was last week when he stepped in for Cappa following his injury.
With 33 career starts under his belt, Scharping does have plenty of starting experience in the NFL. Sunday's game will quite possibly be the largest stage of his career, however. Scharping will start alongside Hakeem Adeniji who is filling in for the injured La'el Collins at right tackle.
Wide receiver Tee Higgins (illness), and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (groin) both missed time in practice this week, but both players practiced fully on Friday and do not have injury designations.
As for the Ravens, quarterback Lamar Jackson will once again be sidelined. Undrafted rookie Anthony Brown was forced to start against the Bengals last week, but that shouldn't be the case on Sunday.
Despite being listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, Tyler Huntley is expected to start for the Ravens. Huntley may not be Lamar Jackson, but he is a step up from Brown who struggled mightily in Week 18.
The Ravens will also be down cornerback Brandon Stephens and backup wide receiver Tylan Wallace who was subsequently placed on the injured reserve on Saturday after being ruled out.
Let's take a look at the full injury reports for both teams ahead of this pivotal postseason matchup.
Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report
- OG Alex Cappa - OUT
Baltimore Ravens Bengals Injury Report
- QB Lamar Jackson - OUT
- CB Brandon Stephens - OUT
- WR Tylan Wallace - OUT (IR)
- QB Tyler Huntley - Questionable