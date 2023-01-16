Who will the Bengals play in the Divisional Round of the playoffs?
The Cincinnati Bengals officially secured a massive 24-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night to advance to the Divisional Round of the postseason.
Despite most outlets favoring the Bengals by a sizable margin going into the game, the Ravens hung around until the very end and kept things close. It wasn't enough to overcome a game Bengals team, however.
The turning point was undoubtedly a 98-yard fumble recovery from Sam Hubbard that gave the Bengals a 24-17 lead right as the Ravens were on the doorstep of taking the lead.
Now, the Bengals are on to the Divisional Round of the playoffs for the second consecutive season. But who will their opponents be? And when will they play?
When do the Bengals play next?
A Bengals victory will see them travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs next weekend. The Bills managed to hold on against the Miami Dolphins earlier on Sunday to secure their place in the Divisional Round.
The other AFC matchup will see the Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars after the latter pulled off an improbable 27-point comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.
We know who the Bengals' opponent will be, but it's unclear when they will be playing. The NFL will have two games on Saturday and two games on Sunday this weekend and the league has not announced which games will be played when.
We do know that the San Francisco 49ers' playoff game, against either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Dallas Cowboys, will be played on Sunday. There will be one other AFC game also played on Sunday.
The NFL is expected to announce the full slate of Divisional Round games at some point on Monday, so we should have our answer then.
*UPDATE: The Bengals will play the Bills at 3 pm ET on Sunday*
A Bengals/Bills rematch should be fun for everyone involved. Emotions will be high for what promises to be an enthralling AFC Divisional Round matchup.