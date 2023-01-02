Bengals vs. Bills Week 17 Final Injury Report: Only one player questionable
The Cincinnati Bengals have released their final injury report ahead of their Week 17 game against the Buffalo Bills and only Sam Hubbard has an injury designation.
The Bengals are mostly healthy ahead of their penultimate game of the regular season with Hubbard the only player given an injury designation on the final injury report.
Hubbard is listed as questionable with a calf injury after missing last week's game due to the same injury. The former third-round pick returned to practice this week in a limited capacity and could be a game-time decision.
If Hubbard is unable to play, expect to see a heavy dosage of Joseph Ossai again, especially if Trey Hendrickson remains on a snap count. Ossai played a season-high 63 percent of defensive snaps in Week 16.
The Bengals will also see the return of tight end Hayden Hurst on Monday. Hurst has not played since Week 13, and his return should provide a boost to the Bengals' offense. Mitchell Wilcox has been starting in place of the injured Hurst.
The Bills are also extremely healthy ahead of Monday night with only one player listed on their injury report as well. Safety Jordan Poyer is listed as questionable with a knee injury after missing practice on Thursday and Friday.
Poyer returned in a limited capacity on Saturday and seems to be trending in the right direction, but we likely won't know about his status until Monday.
Cincinnati Bengals Week 17 Injury Report
- DE Sam Hubbard - Questionable
Buffalo Bills Week 17 Injury Report
- S Jordan Poyer - Questionable