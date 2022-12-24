Bengals vs. Patriots Week 16 Final Injury Report: Hayden Hurst out again
The Cincinnati Bengals have released their injury report ahead of their Week 16 meeting with the New England Patriots and Hayden Hurst is one of two players declared out.
Hurst was been sidelined in each of the last two games with a calf injury and there was some optimism that he'd be able to return this week after he was a limited participant in practice on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Unfortunately, the Bengals downgraded him to out on Friday which means he'll miss his third consecutive game. Mitchell Wilcox will continue to start in his place for at least another week.
Defensive end Sam Hubbard has also been ruled out with a calf injury and is expected to miss a few weeks. Hubbard missed practice all week and was always a long shot to play in Week 16.
The Bengals also listed three players as questionable to play on Saturday: cornerback Jalen Davis, defensive tackle Jay Tufele, and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.
Davis was limited in practice all week with a thumb injury that forced him to miss last Sunday's game. As for Taylor-Britt, he was upgraded to a full participant during Thursday's practice and is trending toward playing.
The Bengals did elevate rookie cornerback Allan George from the practice squad for the second consecutive week which would indicate that Davis could be sidelined again.
Tufele did not practice on Wednesday due to an illness, but he was a full participant on Thursday so it seems likely that he plays.
Cincinnati Bengals Week 16 Injury Report
- TE Hayden Hurst - OUT
- DE Sam Hubbard - OUT
- CB Jalen Davis - Questionable
- CB Cam Taylor-Britt - Questionable
- DT Jay Tufele - Questionable
New England Patriots Week 16 Injury Report
- CB Jalen Mills - OUT
- WR DeVante Parker - OUT
- LS Joe Cardona - OUT
- RB Damien Harris - Questionable
- CB Jack Jones - Questionable
- WR Jakobi Meyers - Questionable
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson - Questionable
- CB Jonathan Jones - Questionable
- WR Tyquan Thornton - Questionable