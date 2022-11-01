Bengals cannot reunite with William Jackson III no matter how desperate they might be
The Cincinnati Bengals might be without Chidobe Awuzie for the rest of the year so the need for a cornerback is definitely out there. William Jackson III, however, is not the guy for this Bengals team.
A former first-round pick by Cincinnati in the 2016 NFL Draft, Jackson spent five years with the organization before signing with Washington in the 2021 offseason. On his way out of the city that drafted him, Jackson took a shot at the Bengals organization while doing a radio appearance.
"Cincinnati, they got some crude fans, man. Misery loves company," Jackson said with a laugh. "Them dudes, they wonder why they're not winning. I'm happy I'm out of that thing man. It's a blessing to get away and I wish them the best, but Washington let's go from here."- William Jackson III
Say no to William Jackson, Bengals fans
The Commanders are reportedly going to cut Jackson if no one wants to trade for him and the Bengals cannot fall into the trap of potentially trying to make nice and bring him back.
Yes, the cornerback situation in Cincinnati is bleak but the team cannot bring this guy back. They opted to move on from him for a reason and while the breakup was best for both sides, he took it to a personal level and blasted the organization on his way out.
Jackson might have been bitter that the Bengals chose to replace him with the likes of Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton rather than pay him the big contract he was looking for.
I get that desperate times call for desperate measures but bringing back Jackson is not the way to go here.