Bengals could be without both of their star receivers for season opener vs. Patriots
This would be a worst-case scenario for the Cincinnati Bengals, but there's a chance that the team will be without its two star receivers -- Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins -- for the season opener against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Will Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins play against New England?
Higgins is officially listed as "doubtful" for the contest after tweaking his hamstring in practice during the week. When asked if he thought Higgins would be available for the contest, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was non-committal. "We'll see," Taylor said.
Higgins was listed as a limited participant for Thursday's practice and he didn't practice at all on Friday, which isn't a great sign. But, perhpahs the team was just trying to give him as much rest as possible leading up to the opener. Higgins is set to play out the 2024 season under the franchise tag and hit free agency next offseason after failing to reach an agreement on a long-term extension with the Bengals.
Speaking of looking for a long-term extension with the organization, Ja'marr Chase's status for the opener remains up in the air. Chase was a non-participant throughout training camp and preseason play as he sought his own extension. Chase returned to practice this week, but his status for the game against New England is not known at this time.
Chase spoke to media members for the first time this season on Friday. The star receiver revealed that he feels like an acceptable contract extension is within reach, and in the meantime he will be a "game time decision" for the game against the Patriots.
Chase added that he will likely be limited in action if he does take the field on Sunday, but he also said there's a chance that he could suit up even if he hasn't put pen to paper on a new deal quite yet.
That's a lot to take in, and Chase's situation clearly continues to be a fluid one. No outcome would be especially surprising at this point in time. One thing is for sure, though: The other receivers on Cincinnati's depth chart will need to be ready to step up, as guys like Andrei Iosivas, Charlie Jones and Trenton Irwin will see increased workloads if Chase and/or Higgins aren't available.