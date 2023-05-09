Bengals DL depth chart predictions after 2023 NFL Draft
Backups
- LDE: Myles Murphy
- NT: Josh Tupou
- DT: Zach Carter
- RDE: Joseph Ossai
The first-round rookie will be the one that everyone is eyeing when the season gets underway. Will he make the difference when it comes to rushing the quarterback? The Bengals need their pass rush to be a heck of a lot better than it was in 2022, as the unit finished near the bottom of the league in sacks.
Tupou has been in Cincinnati since 2017 and has been a nice depth piece for them during that time. He started six games in 2022 when Reader had to miss time due to an injury and held his own.
Carter was the Bengals' third-round pick in 2022 and he was a bit of a surprising pick. We didn't see a ton of the Florida product during his rookie year but he did have 23 tackles and showed some flashes of potential in the playoffs.
Ossai was basically a rookie in 2022. The former third-round pick out of Texas missed his entire rookie season in 2021 due to an injury he sustained in the preseason. While he's going to be remembered for that ill-timed play in the AFC Championship Game, Ossai mostly had an impressive first year in the league.