Bengals Draft: 5 players fans should hope fall to Cincinnati on Day 2
Led by Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals already send out one of the most complete rosters in the NFL. With star power on both sides of the ball, this team shows no signs of slowing down.
In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Bengals will look to round out their roster. With whoever they add in the first round, they will be looking to add an immediate starter. The same could be said for whoever they pick in round two.
In a draft class full of this much talent, several players are bound to fall on draft day. If that is the case, the Bengals could have a list of prospects that they hope to be on the board at pick 60. Some of these players may be a better fit than others.
Here are 5 prospects the Bengals could hope fall on day two of the NFL Draft.
Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
With the addition of Iowa's Sam LaPorta, the Bengals would address arguably their biggest need. During his four seasons with the Hawkeyes' LaPorta developed into an all-around threat at the position. Upon his arrival at the NFL, he projects to be a force.
Over four collegiate seasons, LaPorta appeared in 40 total games. He finished his collegiate career hauling in 153 receptions for 1,786 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
In each of his final two seasons, LaPorta saw his role within the Iowa offense grow significally. He finished both outings recording at least 50 receptions and 650 receiving yards.
LaPorta has foind success up to this point with speed and the ability to catch anything thrown his way. Through the air, he is a legitimate threat anywhere on the field and is a vertical threat.
Along with his skillset in the passing game, LaPorta is also a capable blocker. Given that he can continue to develop this area of his game, he could become an everydown player.
Adding LaPorta to this already high-powered Bengals offense could be exactly what the unit needs. Placing him next to Higgins, Chase, and Boyd could help open the passing game up even more. It would also give Burrow a consistent weapon at the tight-end position.