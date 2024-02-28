Bengals extend tender offers to two players
Cincinnati continues to make roster moves early in the offseason.
The Cincinnati Bengals made a pair of roster moves, as the team officially announced that long-snapper Cal Adomitis and quarterback Jake Browning have both been issued exclusive rights tenders, which assure the team will retain their exclusive rights for the upcoming 2024 season.
As exclusive-rights players, Adomitis and Browning each have two options. They could either sign the Bengals' tender offer or negotiate a longer-term contract with the team.
Adomitis served as the team's main long-snapper last season, and he will likely continue in that role next season.
Meanwhile, it looks like Browning will be back to serve as starting quarterback Joe Burrow's primary backup for the second consecutive season. Browning had never taken a snap in the NFL prior to last season, but he was thrust into action due to Burrow's injury issues, and he did decently.
In nine games (seven starts) for Cincinnati last season, Browning threw for 1,936 yards and 12 touchdowns (compared to seven interceptions), while completing 70 percent of his passes. In the process, he obviously proved enough to the Bengals that they decided to keep him around.
But, while Browning's play was promising, the organizational hope is that he'll have to play [much] less than he did last season due to Burrow being healthy.
Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin provided a promising update on Burrow while speaking with media members at the 2024 NFL combine in Indianapolis.
“As far as I know, it's going really well,” Tobin said of Burrow's recovery. “He's been around the building a lot, rehabbing. He's Joe, so you know that a hundred percent effort is going to go into it. He's focused on it. All the reports that we've gotten have been very positive, so we expect a full recovery and we expect him to continue being Joe.”
Hopefully Burrow doesn't have to miss any time next season, but if he does the Bengals appear to have their backup plan in place.