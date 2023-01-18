Fans are not excited about Tony Romo calling the Bengals/Bills game
The last time that Tony Romo called a game where the Cincinnati Bengals were one of the two teams playing, fans were not impressed with the CBS announcer.
That game, in case you had forgotten, was back in Week 15 when the Bengals faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Romo was drooling over Tom Brady throughout the entire game and it was incredibly unbearable in the first half when the Bucs got off to a double-digit lead.
Even in the second half when the Bengals came roaring back and won the game by double-digits, Romo still complimented Brady every chance that he got.
Unfortunately for Bengals fans, Romo is on the call for this Sunday's AFC Divisional matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills. Considering that Romo dubbed Josh Allen as "Mr. January" during the Bills' Wild Card game against the Dolphins, we should be in for an uncomfortable amount of complimenting.
Bengals fans aren't looking forward to hearing Tony Romo call the game
These fans have the right idea. If Romo isn't for you, then just mute the TV and put the Bengals Radio Network on instead!
This takes us into another territory for this Bengals/Bills game, which is that Carl Cheffers is the referee for Sunday's game. Buffalo is 10-2 when Cheffers officiates their games.
This fan is very upset about Romo being assigned to the Bengals game and states that "This man is in love with Josh Allen". Normally I roll my eyes when fans claim an announcer loves the other team more but the fact that Romo called Allen "Mr. January" and Michael Jordan during the narrow win over the Dolphins speaks volumes.
Here's a good idea! If enough Bengals fans speak up, can Romo get removed from this week's announcer lineup?
This fan straight up just says that Romo makes him uncomfortable. The guy does make some unusual sounds while calling games so I get that sentiment.
Unfortunately for Bengals fans, they're going to be stuck with Tony Romo on this broadcast. If you're like the fan in the last tweet, simply mute your TV and put on the Bengals Radio Network instead.