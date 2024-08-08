Bengals fans will love Cameron Sample's message after undergoing surgery
The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a major loss during training camp, as defensive end Cameron Sample suffered a torn Achilles tendon -- an injury that will cost him the entirety of the 2024 NFL season.
Sample shares news of a successful surgery
But, while the injury is an extremely tough one (trust me, I know from experience) there's already a positive update regarding the situation. Sample took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news of a successful surgery, and to thank his supporters.
Sample has a long road to recovery ahead of him, but it's obviously good news that the surgery went well and he appears to be in good spirits following the procedure. Hopefully he's ultimately able to bounce back and return to full form. Meanwhile, the Bengals will miss him out on the field.
Sample is heading into his fourth season in Cincinnati after the team drafted him in the fourth round (11th overall pick) in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Tulane University. He played in 47 games for the team over his first three seasons and started in three of them. He has compiled 68 combined tackles, 20 quarterback hits and five sacks to this point in his career.
Sample played over a third of all defensive snaps for Cincinnati last season (34%) and he was also a frequent contributor on special teams. His playing time was likely to increase in 2024, too.
"That was unfortunate," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said of the injury to Sample. "Cam has been a huge part of our team. He played a lot of different roles, he's been awesome in the locker room. We'll obviously support him during his recovery, and we plan on him being around. ... Unfortunate for him, and of course the team because he's a big part of it.
“Consistent player and consistent person,” Taylor added of Sample. “He’s a top notch human being, effects everybody the right way. He’s always embraced his role and kind of been a, ‘whatever I can do to help the team win,’ type of guy since we drafted him."
While the situation is an unfortunate one for Sample, the Bengals can't dwell on it. After all, they still have a season coming up. They'll need other players like Myles Murphy to step up in Sample's absence. Perhaps they'll even look to bring in some outside help.
There's also the business side of things to consider. Sample is heading into the final year of his current contract, and he's set for unrestricted free agency in 2025. It's not out of the realm of possibilities, at all, to think that Sample might have already played his last down with the team. There's a chance the Bengals will look to bring him back, but that's certainly not guaranteed.