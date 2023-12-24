Bengals fans won't want to hear this stat about teams with 5 divisional losses
Not good...
The Cincinnati Bengals lost their first game since Week 12, which was against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That's who this most recent loss was to as well and that means the Bengals are 0-5 in the AFC North this season.
The Bengals dropped their Weeks 1 and 2 match-ups to the Browns and Ravens respectively. They then fell to the Ravens in Week 11 when Joe Burrow missed the second half of the game with an injury. Then, there was the Week 12 loss when Jake Browning made his first NFL start and fell to the Steelers. He looked the worse he has all season in this loss, throwing three picks and looking like a true backup quarterback.
Unfortunately for the Bengals, it's not a good sign for a team to be 0-5 in their own division if they hope to make the playoffs.
According to Jeremy Rauch and Jay Morrison, no team has made the playoffs when they've lost five divisional games.
Bengals playoff chances aren't great with 5th AFC North loss.
We all knew that those early season AFC North losses would come back to haunt this team and here we are. I wrote after the game how the Bengals' playoff odds are now at 16% with this loss to Pittsburgh. They can win out and still make the playoffs but they have a Week 18 match-up against the Browns, who are in the AFC North and have this team's number.
Bengals fans will likely be doom and gloom following this loss but all hope is not lost yet. It's not looking good, however.