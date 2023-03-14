Bengals Free Agency 2023: Arrivals, departures, rumors from Day 2 of legal tampering
After the Cincinnati Bengals lost their two starting safeties on the first day of legal tampering, fans were optimistic that the team had something up their sleeves on the second day.
Unfortunately, as of this writing, no signings have been made by the Bengals. For a while, it looked as though they wouldn't lose anyone either, but in the early evening hours, it was reported that Samaje Perine would be leaving the team and signing with the Broncos. Perine is earning a two-year deal worth $7.5 million, which is way more than he was going to get from the stripes.
Lou Anarumo spoke to the media earlier in the day, though, and said that the team is interested in bringing back Eli Apple but they need to see how the cornerback market develops.
Apple has been a nice piece for the team since signing with them in the 2021 offseason but his mouth gets him in trouble more often than not. That could be what ends up landing him a third-straight year in Cincinnati, though and the Bengals would be happy to have him back at the right price.
Anarumo also said that the team has their eye on some safeties that they think will work best for their defense. Losing Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell in the same day was a brutal blow but one would have to think that the team would be doing everything they could to get an experienced veteran safety next to Dax Hill during the 2023 season.
As for C.J. Gardner-Johnson, he tweeted that he wants to wear No. 3 wherever he goes. Fortunately, that number is open in Cincinnati. Come on down, Ceedy.
Bengals Day 2 of legal tampering
Fans were hoping to see the team make a bigger splash on the second day of legal tampering but there's certainly no need to panic. The team has made deals after the first day of free agency with several key players (Trey Hendrickson, Chidobe Awuzie, to name a few) so they can absolutely do it again.
It's obviously easier said than done to be patient while other teams are adding playmakers but the offseason is a marathon, not a sprint. The Bengals will add the players they feel fit their team the best for this next run at a Super Bowl.