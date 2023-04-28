Bengals get it right by drafting Myles Murphy in 2023 NFL Draft
After months of 2023 NFL Draft rumors, mock drafts, and everything else in between, the Cincinnati Bengals got it right in Round 1. That's right ladies and gentlemen, the Bengals selected defensive end Myles Murphy out of Clemson to help bolster their defense.
At 6'5" and 268 lbs., Murphy was truly a force to reckon with in his collegiate career. In his three years at Clemson, Murphy totaled 116 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, and 18.5 sacks. Murphy should make an impact immediately upon arrival to help bolster the Bengals' defensive line big time.
It's no secret that defense wins football games as it's an area the Bengals needed help in heading into this year's draft. Now with Murphy in the mix, they're getting a defensive end that's an impact player. A smart kind of player that is versatile in the heat of the moment and has a knack for taking down quarterbacks with ease and precision.
With speed, tenacity, and a natural instinct for making big defensive stops, it'll be a great sight to see Murphy wearing a Bengals uniform and wreaking havoc on gameday. Hopefully, with great coaching and a solid supporting cast around him, Murphy will be the next household name for Who Dey Nation.
The Bengals are a proven playoff contender as defense is the way to go for them to continue being in the Super Bowl hunt. They got close over the past few years but at the end of the day, came short, unfortunately. Murphy will be a big part of getting the Bengals' defense back to being feared again and deliver in those clutch moments when it's needed most.
Overall, the Bengals got it right by drafting Murphy since he fills an immediate need and should be able to take care of business this upcoming season. The Bengals are built to win now and this is a solid start in this year's draft so far. Now let's see what the rest of the Bengals' draft class will look like as they prepare for Days 2 and 3.