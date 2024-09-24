Bengals get screwed by horrible missed DPI penalty on Tee Higgins
By Ryan Heckman
The Cincinnati Bengals got out to an early lead on Monday Night Football when quarterback Joe Burrow tossed a 41-yard touchdown to wideout Ja'Marr Chase in the first quarter. The problem was, the Washington Commanders answered immediately.
The Commanders scored another touchdown on the following drive ... and another one on drive number three.
Washington's offense was on a tear in this Week 3 matchup with Cincy while the Bengals were absorbing more than just tough blows on the scoreboard, but as has been the custom lately, this Bengals game did not come without controversy. Just a week after Cincinnati lost a game to the Kansas City Chiefs due to a game-changing penalty, this one was also affected late by the officiating crew.
About halfway through the fourth quarter, Burrow hit Chase for yet another touchdown to bring the Bengals within five. On the ensuing two-point conversion to try and cut it to three points, Burrow thought he had Tee Higgins in the back of the end zone. At that point, a field goal would have tied it for the Bengals if the conversion was successful.
However, Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn clearly arrived early on the play in what should have been called defensive pass interference. The flag was not thrown and the conversion failed, leaving the Bengals down by five with time dwindling.
Fans react to the blatant missed pass interference call on Monday Night Football
To say fans were upset about the call is an understatement. While last week's flag was debatable, there was no doubt about this one. It should have been pass interference, period. The NFL is going to have a hard time defending this one when they review the tape, and fans are letting the league hear it on social media.
Whether or not you're a "blame the ref" guy, this was certainly an instance to blame the refs.
All jokes aside, it's safe to say the majority of Bengals fans would agree that the NFL seems to favor the Chiefs more often than not. Often times, as a result, the league punishes the Bengals.
You are correct. It was, indeed, blatant.
I'm not quite sure anybody knows at this point.
Yes. Yes, it was.
Say it louder for those in the back!
That's a fair assessment. If that had been Patrick Mahomes throwing it to Travis Kelce in the back of the end zone at Arrowhead, there is no doubt the refs would have thrown a flag. In fact, probably every official on the field would have tossed their flag quicker than ever.
It should also not go without saying that the refs did, in fact, throw the flag for pass interference even later in the fourth quarter when it was far too late. A would-be touchdown to Andre Iosivas was interrupted thanks to the second clear-as-day pass interference of the hour, but only the first of which was called.
And, that's just how it goes when you're a Bengals fan.