Bengals get unfortunate injury news on Ja'Marr Chase
The Cincinnati Bengals might have to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers without Ja'Marr Chase on Saturday. Chase, who suffered a separated shoulder in the Bengals' Week 15 win over Minnesota and left the game in the fourth quarter, was originially said to be day-to-day but that, sadly, is not the case anymore.
Ian Rapoport reported on Monday night that Chase is "likely to miss some time". He notes that Chase is expected to miss this weekend's game but the more daunting part of his tweet is that "it could extend beyond that".
This is unfortunate for the Bengals, who continue to get slammed with injuries. Not only did Chase get banged up in the win over the Vikings but D.J. Reader was lost for the season after suffering a torn quad tendon.
Bengals could be without Ja'Marr Chase in Week 16 (and maybe beyond)
Fortunately, the Bengals have a slew of other weapons on offense but Chase is one of the few receivers who can carry a team on his own. Even with a backup quarterback in, Chase hasn't missed a beat. It's going to be a huge loss not having him on the offense.
Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd will obviously step up and be expected to carry the load but the Bengals will also need guys like Trenton Irwin, Charlie Jones, and Andrei Iosivas to get more involved as well.
Can the injuries please stop?