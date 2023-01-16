The Bengals need to give Andrew Whitworth a call after losing Jonah Williams
The Cincinnati Bengals lost Jonah Williams to an injury during their 24-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, now leaving them with three injured starters on their offensive line. It's time to dial up Andrew Whitworth.
Whitworth played for the Bengals for 11 seasons before signing with the Rams and finishing his career there. He finished his storybook career by walking off into the retirement sunset after winning Super Bowl LVI... against the Bengals. Sigh.
Even with Whitworth on the retirement shelf for nearly a year, the Bengals need to give him a call and gauge his interest in returning to the team that drafted him over a decade ago. During the end of the regular season when La'el Collins went down, Whitworth reportedly said that he'd "never say never" when it comes to making a comeback.
It's time to call Andrew Whitworth.
Zac Taylor can pound the drum for the depth on the roster all he wants but at the end of the day, the Bengals are now down both of their starting tackles as well as their starting right guard. Injuries are hitting them at the worst possible time and if Whitworth -- an experienced left tackle for over a decade in the NFL -- is willing to come back and is in football shape, then don't be modest, Bengals. Bring him back!
The Bengals were fortunate enough to stave off the injury bug for much of last year and this year but the offensive line injuries could be what tanks their Super Bowl hopes. Gotta make a run at Whitworth if he's willing to come back.