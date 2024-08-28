Bengals have perfect preseason standout to claim with Myles Murphy on IR
By Jason Reed
Editor's note: The Bengals ended up claiming defensive end K.J. Henry from the Washington Commanders.
The Cincinnati Bengals cut the roster from 90 players down to 53 on Tuesday along with the rest of the NFL. While there were not many big surprises in Cincinnati, there were a lot of talented players throughout the league who did not make their respective 53-man rosters.
The Bengals can potentially capitalize on this, especially if they target areas of the roster that may need depth. In addition to having a chance to reunite with a former fan-favorite running back, the Bengals can also replace a promising young pass rusher with another promising young player who shined in the preseason.
Cincinnati placed 2023 first-round pick Myles Murphy on the IR to start the season. Murphy is expected to return not too long after the four-week IR window as his injury is just a knee sprain. However, this extra roster spot can open the door for the Bengals to bring in someone with potential who could earn a long-term roster spot with the team.
And of all the available names that could make sense, Tre'Mon Morris-Brash from the LA Chargers might be the most intriguing.
After shining in the preseason, Tre'Mon Morris-Brash could fit nicely on the Bengals roster
Morris-Brash was one of the most surprising Chargers cuts from Tuesday and was simply a victim of playing a deep position on LA's roster. The edge-rusher was competing with the likes of Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, Bud Dupree and 2023 second-round pick Tuli Tuipulotu for a roster spot. With such a solid foursome ahead of him, the Chargers had to prioritize depth in other areas.
That does not take away from the strong preseason the undrafted free agent had. Morris-Brash was receiving rave reviews from his coaching staff and he parlayed that into strong play in the preseason games.
It was capped off in the Chargers' preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys where Morris-Brash intercepted Trey Lance and took it back to the house for a pick-six.
Morris-Brash obviously has potential and the Bengals have the ability to make space for him to add edge-rusher depth while Murphy is on the IR. This is even more important considering Sam Hubbard is dealing with a lingering knee injury, although it is not serious.
The former UCF Knight would not be getting starting snaps for the Bengals but he would add another pass-rushing weapon for Lou Anarumo to throw at opposing quarterbacks. And if he continues to shine like he did with the Chargers, he could earn a long-term roster spot as a young, depth option.
Murphy's injury is unfortunate but there is something good that can come out of it. The Bengals can bolster the depth of the roster while taking away a standout young player from another AFC playoff contender. It would be a win-win for the Bengals.