Bengals hoping to get back in win column with these jerseys in Week 11
On the road again...
The Cincinnati Bengals have a short week as they're preparing to play the Baltimore Ravens on the road on Thursday Night Football. It's not easy to be the road team for the Thursday night game but the Bengals need to get a win after they failed to continue their win streak in Week 10.
The Bengals wore a uniform combination last week that they hadn't worn much. Not only that but the team was just 1-1 in that particular look and now are 1-2 in it. This week's uni combo is a much more successful one for the Stripes.
Bengals uniform combo for Week 11
The Bengals will rock their white jerseys with white pants this week. The pants will have black stripes on them and the boys will have on black socks as well. This look has been a successful one for the Bengals, as they've gone 9-4 in this combo, according to The Gridiron Uniform Database.
The Bengals debuted these uniforms in Week 1 of the 2021 season and wore them five other times that year. In total, they went 5-1 in this look during that 2021 season. In 2022, the Bengals wore the white on whites five times and only lost one of those games. That loss came in the AFC Championship Game.
This year, the Bengals have donned their white jerseys and white pants with black socks twice and have gone 0-2 while wearing them. The losses came in Week 1 against the Browns and in Week 4 against the Titans. Hopefully, they're able to get their first win of the season in this uni combo.