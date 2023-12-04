Bengals inactives list for Week 13 game vs. Jaguars
The inactive list is out for the Monday Night Football match-up between the Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3).
For the Bengals, D'Ante Smith and Jay Tufele were listed as questionable on the injury report but will not suit up for the good guys. The other inactives are the usual names we've seen throughout the season, as Chris Evans, Devin Harper, and Trey Hill won't be active.
For the Jaguars, there aren't any big names who will be inactive for them. Check out the list of inactives below.
Bengals vs. Jaguars inactives for Week 13
Bengals
- Chris Evans
- Devin Harper
- Trey Hill
- D'Ante Smith
- Jay Tufele
Jaguars
- Yasir Abdullah
- Angelo Blackson
- Chandler Brewer
- Montaric Brown
- Elijah Cooks
- Brenton Strange