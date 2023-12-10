StripeHype
Bengals inactives list for Week 14 game vs. Colts: Who's in, who's out?

This week's inactives are...

By Leigh Oleszczak

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens / Rob Carr/GettyImages
The Cincinnati Bengals host the Indianapolis Colts in a key AFC match-up that could prove to be huge in the playoff tiebreakers. The injury report had three Bengals listed as questionable and two of those players are active for this game.

Bengals vs. Colts inactives for Week 14

Bengals

  • Chris Evans
  • Devin Harper
  • Trey Hill
  • D'Ante Smith
  • Jay Tufele

It's the same group we saw inactive on Monday night and fans continue to wonder why Evans has been iced out. Harper and Hill have been inactive for most games. Smith was listed as questionable for this game with a personal reason and will be inactive. Tufele will also be inactive.

Colts

  • Jack Anderson
  • JuJu Brents
  • Eric Johnson II
  • Isaiah Land
  • Braden Smith
  • E.J. Speed
  • Jonathan Taylor

The biggest name here is obviously Jonathan Taylor, who the Bengals dodge a huge bullet by not having to face. They're three-point favorites as of Sunday morning and Taylor's absence likely plays a huge part in that.

