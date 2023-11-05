Bengals inactives list for Week 9 game vs. Bills: Joe Mixon is active
The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football with the hopes of moving to 5-3 on the year. The Bills are already sitting at 5-3 and after the Dolphins lost earlier on Sunday in Germany, the Bills can regain first place in the AFC East with a win.
The Bengals, funny enough, will be in last place in the AFC North even with a win, as the Steelers took care of business on Thursday night and the Browns handled the Cardinals with ease earlier on Sunday. Still, a win puts the Bengals at 5-3 and gives them a legitimate shot to make the playoffs. A 4-4 record wouldn't be the end of the world but it'd make a climb to the postseason more difficult.
The injury report listed one Bengal as out and three as questionable, with Josh Tupou as the only player who was deemed out. The three questionable players were Akeem Davis-Gaither, Joe Mixon, and Max Scharping with Mixon obviously being the biggest name of the bunch.
Let's take a look at the inactives for the Bengals and Bills for Sunday Night Football.
Bengals vs. Bills inactives for Week 9
Bengals
- Devin Harper
- Trey Hill
- D.J. Ivey
- D'Ante Smith
- Josh Tupou
For the first time since Week 3 against the Rams, Akeem Davis-Gaither is active. Joe Mixon and Max Scharping are both active as well.
Bills
- Alec Anderson
- Poona Ford
- Damar Hamlin
- Germain Ifedi
- A.J. Klein
- Baylon Spector
Obviously, the biggest name for the Bills is Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on the field the last time these two teams met in the regular season.