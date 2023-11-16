Bengals injury report for Week 11 vs. Ravens: Is Trey Hendrickson playing?
The biggest injury news coming into the short week in the Cincinnati Bengals' game against the Baltimore Ravens was whether Trey Hendrickson would play or not. Hendrickson suffered a hyperextended knee in the loss to Houston and it felt unlikely that he'd be able to suit up and play four days later.
Well, on the Bengals' injury report for the Thursday night game, Hendrickson did not have an injury designation. This means that he should be expected to go barring any setbacks in warm-ups.
As for the other injuries, on such a short week, people didn't expect to see Tee Higgins or Sam Hubbard since they missed Sunday's game. Let's see what the injury report looks like for Thursday night's game.
Bengals vs. Ravens Week 11 injury report
Bengals Injury Report
- Chidobe Awuzie (Knee)
- Akeem Davis-Gaither (Knee)
- Trey Hendrickson (Knee)
- Tee Higgins (Hamstring) - OUT
- Sam Hubbard (Ankle) - OUT
- Andrei Iosivas (Knee) - OUT
- Charlie Jones (Thumb) - QUESTIONABLE
- D.J. Reader (Rest)
- Cam Taylor-Britt (Finger)
- Josh Tupou (Shoulder)
Higgins and Hubbard will miss their second straight game and Iosivas will be out as well. That means it'll be Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, Trenton Irwin, and Charlie Jones (if he plays) as Joe Burrow's receivers for this critical game.
Ravens Injury Report
- Devin Duvernay (Hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE
- Marlon Humphrey (Calf) - DOUBTFUL
- Morgan Moses (Shoulder)
- John Simpson (Illness/Shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE
- Trenton Simpson (Concussion) -OUT
- Ronnie Stanley (Knee) - OUT
- Kyle Van Noy (Groin) - QUESTIONABLE
- Daryl Worley (Hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE
The Ravens will be without their starting left tackle and could also be without one of their best cornerbacks. This could open things up for Trey Hendrickson and Ja'Marr Chase to have big days, though, as we covered, Hendrickson is dealing with a knee injury and last week Chase had back issues.