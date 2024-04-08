Bengals listed as top 10 Super Bowl contender after early offseason moves
The Cincinnati Bengals have been pretty busy so far this offseason. The organization clearly didn't take well to missing out on the playoffs last season, so it has been proactive in the name of improvement.
Some of Cincinnati's marquee additions include running back Zack Moss, tight end Mike Gesicki, offensive tackle Trent Brown, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and safeties Vonn Bell and Geno Stone, among others.
Following their bevy of additions, some media outlets are pretty bullish about the Bengals' outlook for next season. In an updated ranking of Super Bowl contenders by Bleacher Report, Cincinnati came in at No. 7. The six teams ahead of them are Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, San Fransisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
Here's some of what B/R had to say about the Bengals:
"The Cincinnati Bengals are a bit of a wild card because everything hinges on the health of quarterback Joe Burrow. The 2020 first overall pick has finished two of his four seasons on injured reserve and led the Bengals to two AFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl in the other two years.
". . . In Taylor's four seasons at the helm, Cincinnati has won the division twice and finished fourth two times. The Bengals have shown that they can get to the big game, but the AFC's No. 1 seed and a last-place finish would be equally unsurprising results for Cincinnati."
All about Burrow
It's fair to suggest that Cincinnati's success in 2024 hinges largely on the health of Burrow, as Bleacher Report did. When Burrow is healthy, the Bengals are a legitimate contender. However, he's coming off of season-ending wrist surgery on his throwing arm. So until he shows that he's back to his old self, there will be some skepticism.
The good news for the Bengals is that Burrow has been progressing well, and he plans to be fully cleared by the middle of May. As long as he's good to go for the start of next season, and is able to stay out on the field, the Bengals should be right in the middle of the mix in the AFC.